Area residents still reeling from shock

By VERAH OKEYO

By AGGREY MUTAMBO

Gloom and the smell of burnt flesh hang around the small town in Naivasha called Karai.

It is understandable. On this ground, about 40 people lost their lives in a manner that the medical superintendent at Naivasha Sub-county Hospital — where the bodies were stored — described as “a painful way to die”.

The site speaks volumes of what those last few seconds were for the 40: there are charred remains of what looks like a saloon car, so badly burnt that the number plates are invisible; in some of the vehicles are traces of what look like human bones; around the scene is a mammoth crowd oscillating from shock to trauma to disbelief.

The fire, perhaps more than treble the boiling point of water, had scarred even the tarmacked road.

The uniformed officers, from traffic police to regular police, are struggling to contain the crowd, lost in looking and recording what they are seeing that they fail to realise they are on a highway.

The hooting of the vehicles dies as soon as they reach this sooty spot that stretches about 100 metres.

A witness recreates the few seconds that resulted in this catastrophe.

It was horrible, Mr Jesse Kamau who has lived here for most of his adult life told the Daily Nation.

Mr Kamau was heading home after a meeting with his friends when the accident happened.

He says that at around 9pm, he saw a lorry come hurtling down the hill, on the road.

“I heard a loud bang. Then the truck rolled on the side of the road where cars heading to Nairobi were. It knocked the first car then fire started,” said the bespectacled old man.The truck exploded, killing dozens and leaving in its wake shells of what used to be people’s sleek cars.

On Sunday, most of the residents appeared traumatised, refusing to be interviewed as they wept. Ms Anne Wanjiku, who works as a bartender in the town, stared blankly in the air when the Nation sought a comment, and later refused to give an interview. She only said she was still traumatised after what she saw.

CLAIMED MANY LIVES

Karai is a small quiet town — one of the products of many little settlements that sprang up in the advent of devolution and Nairobi’s “suburbanisation”: The growth of real estate in Nairobi spilled to Naivasha.

The residents say they close their businesses as early as 8pm and the few men that care to stay in the bars, finish their last drink by 11pm.

Not so far from this spot is Kinungi, yet another black spot that has claimed many lives, including gospel star Angela Chibalonza.

Used to this peace, the accident has shaken this sleepy town to the core, leaving it and the entire nation with questions.

“It is difficult to say what led to the accident, but I suspect the man didn’t know this road well,” added Mr Kamau, showing the Nation team a collection of photos he took on his mobile phone when the explosion first happened.

He, and a few other witnesses, said that the driver applied emergency brakes on reaching the bumps — a conclusion they arrived at because of the screeching sound of brakes — a decision that triggered the chain of deadly collisions.

Yesterday, government officials debated whether the presence of the bumps on the highway might have caused the accident.

The verdict was that investigations will have to determine that, but they argued the absence of road signage may be culpable.