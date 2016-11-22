By JOSEPH OPENDA

More by this Author

An enraged suspect on Tuesday repeatedly stabbed a magistrate, who had only a moment ago sentenced him to three years in prison for assault.

The Nakuru Resident Magistrate, Ms Eunice Kelly, had just read the sentence sending Michael Njeri Kuhora behind bars. He then pounced on Ms Edith Adhiambo, whom he had been accused of assaulting, and stabbed her on the neck with a screw driver.

Next, Kuhora turned on a court orderly who had tried to restrain him, injuring him on the arm.

The enraged man then dashed to the bench and stabbed the magistrate at least six times using the screw driver on her right upper arm then fled from the court room.

Kuhora, who had appeared restless during the proceedings, had spurned his chance to mitigate before the magistrate read her ruling and had instead urged the court to proceed.

“I have nothing to say about this case, let the court make whatever judgement it wants to make instead of wasting my time,” he had stated when asked if he had anything to say.

WAVING SCREW DRIVER

The ruling seemed to catch him by surprise and he immediately went wild, waving the screw driver menacingly at the court sending everyone scampering away. He had been out on a Sh20,000 bond after he denied having assaulted Ms Adhiambo on December 6, 2014 at Lake View estate in Nakuru. He had come to court to hear the judgement.

Police arrested and disarmed the Kuhora before he could leave the court precincts.

Police chief Joshua Omukata said the attack caught everyone by surprise and praised his officers for apprehending the Kuhora.

“Our officers arrested the criminal and he is currently in our custody. We are going to ensure that stern action is taken against him to serve as an example to others with similar intentions,” he said.

Magistrate Kelly and the court orderly were taken to the Aga Khan Hospital in Nakuru, while Ms Edith Adhiambo, who suffered severe injuries on the neck, was taken to Mediheal hospital.

Journalists were not allowed to speak to her.