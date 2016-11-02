Assembly pledges to end Migingo row in two years

By NELCON ODHIAMBO

The Migingo Island ownership dispute between Kenya and Uganda will be resolved by the East African Legislative Assembly in two years.

The long-drawn-out stalemate has affected the livelihoods of fishermen on the tiny island in Lake Victoria.

A member of the assembly, Mr Abubakar Zein, said they had received details of the dispute and would start debate on the matter.

“The lives and property of many Kenyans are at risk due to the unending dispute. We will make recommendations that must be implemented in two years,” said Mr Zein.

Speaking at Villa Hotel in Siaya Town at a forum on the assembly, Mr Zein said that if left unresolved for much longer, the situation might result in the deaths of innocent citizens.

“We want to improve relations between member states and this includes boundary disputes. If we fail to resolve this dispute amicably, it will sour relations between countries and destroy the union,” he said.

JOINT SUPERVISION

His remarks come a few weeks after top Migori County security officers were detained by their Ugandan counterparts as they tried to secure the release of five fishermen arrested for allegedly illegally fishing in Ugandan waters.

Kenya and Uganda have an agreement giving their security forces joint supervision of the island. The two countries have also resolved that none of them will hoist its flag on the island until a joint survey is completed.

“The Kenya Government has no option but to protect the lives and properties of all its citizens. The situation is testing the seriousness of the leadership of this country,” said Mr Zein.