Most of the victims injured in the Marakwet-Pokot violence in Kerio Valley in which more than 20 people have died in the past two months are unable to settle their medical bills.

The victims, who are in various hospitals in Eldoret, on Sunday appealed for financial help as the bills continue to accumulate.

Among them is Samuel Yego Kaino, 60, who is at St Luke’s Trauma and Orthopedic Hospital. He was injured in an attack by suspected Pokot raiders on Saturday last week.

He has incurred a bill of Sh260,000 after he sustained injuries to the jaw in the attack in which he lost more than 100 sheep and goats.

“I was looking after my animals when the more than 10 armed raiders struck and shot me on the neck,” said Mr Kaino, who lost seven teeth during the attack.

Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, who visited the victims last week, asked leaders to help settle the bills.

“These are our people and we need to assist them during times of need,” said Mr Murkomen when he visited Mr Yano and gave him Sh50,000.

The attacks in Kerio Valley are said to be fuelled by disagreements over the management of resources following the discovery of oil and precious minerals and are not disputes over water and pasture.

The warring Pokot and Marakwet are scrambling to take control of zones they believe contain oil deposits, geothermal energy or minerals such as limestone.

Mr Murkomen on Sunday called for investigations into the underlying causes of the raids.

“The issue of scramble to control such resources like oil, geothermal or animals needs proper investigations that will lead to lasting peace among the warring communities,” he said.

Tullow plc., the company that discovered oil two wells in Turkana County, has been prospecting for the black gold in Kerio Valley.