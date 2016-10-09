By BENSON AMADALA

Patients at the Kakamega County General Hospital stayed with two corpses in a ward for 18 hours after mortuary workers failed to collect the bodies.

The incident reported in the hospital’s Ward 1 sparked a protest among patients, who accused the institution’s management of being insensitive.

Patients who spoke to the Nation said one of the patients, who was suspected to have taken poison, died on Saturday at 4pm only for his body to be collected at 10am.

The second case involved a patient who reportedly died at 3am on Sunday but the body lay there until 10am.

Mr Chadwick Oloto said when he went visiting his older brother, who was admitted in the ward, he was shocked to find the bodies in the ward long after the patients had died.

“It is very unfair to leave bodies next to patients in a ward for more than 15 hours and subject them to unnecessary trauma,” said Mr Oloto.

“I spoke to a nurse at the ward but she walked away without responding to my concerns.”

The hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr John Akoto, told the Nation he will carry out investigations and act on the complaints when he reports to work today.

“At the moment I’m not on duty, but when I get back to work tomorrow (Monday), I will investigate the issue and take appropriate action,” said Dr Akoto.

The complaints come at a time when members of the county assembly have prepared a Motion seeking the impeachment of Health Executive Peninah Mukabane.

The county reps accuse the minister of failing to properly supervise the administration and delivery of health services in the region, leading to a strike by nurses last month.

The mover of the Motion, Nominated MCA Alex Khamasi, said there was a lack of confidence in the conduct of Ms Mukabane due to the manner in which she has been performing her duties.