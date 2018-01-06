Atwoli: Labour CS should only have one docket

By ELVIS ONDIEKI

Trade unionist Francis Atwoli has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta not to lump the Labour ministry alongside other dockets as it happened in his first term.

Mr Atwoli, the secretary-general of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu), believes having a three-in-one ministry of East African Community, Labour and Social Security weakens the employer-employee relations in Kenya and is the reason for many strikes witnessed in the country.

In a statement to newsrooms on Saturday, Mr Atwoli described the outgoing holder of the ministry, Ms Phyllis Kandie, as being “largely non-assertive and aloof on labour issues after having worked as a Cabinet Secretary for East African Community”.

The result of that, the Cotu boss said, is “these industrial actions by workers from our key sectors including health, teaching and lately in the tea sector has been devastating to our economy”.

“Cotu (K) is convinced that these strikes by workers were uncalled for had the Ministry of Labour intervened as required (sic) and the blame goes to this ministry to which we request that the President gives it the much needed attention by separating it from any other ministry and allowing it to discharge its duties as required,” he stated.

Currently, the ministry has three state departments; Labour, Social Protection, and East African Integration. Each department is run by a principal secretary, with the Labour docket being led by Dr Khadijah Kassachoon.

Mr Atwoli argues that such an arrangement is ineffective.

“This ministry requires thorough concentration, commitment, knowledge [and] a minister who is firm and assertive, respects the tenets of social partners through various monthly consultative meetings in order to avert unnecessary wild cut and uncalled for strikes that can be resolved through dialogue and collective approach by workers and employers under guidance by the Ministry of Labour,” he stated.

In an earlier interview with the Nation, Mr Atwoli said President Kenyatta’s is the “first government since independence” that has isolated the Ministry of Labour and Employment from handling industrial relations disputes.

“Contrary to some beliefs, the Labour ministry is one of the most strategic ministries and you can only compare this ministry with Foreign Affairs since it is pegged on the International Labour Organization (ILO) as well as to the African Union Labour and Social Affairs and other relevant government, employers and workers’ related international agencies,” Mr Atwoli said on Saturday.