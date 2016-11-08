By DENNIS ODUNGA

Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu has said the final audit report on the Sh5 billion scandal at the Health Ministry will be released Friday.

Mr Mailu told the Senate Health Committee on Tuesday that investigative agencies are working hard to find out what happened regarding the alleged loss of funds.

"Up to now, staff are still recording statements. We believe the number of agencies involved will bring out the truth," he said.

He, however, clarified that the audit queries were about the spending of Sh3 billion and not Sh5 billion as claimed.

He appealed to Kenyans to be patient as the investigations continue.

The minister was being questioned about allegations that there was double payment for goods at the ministry and the money cannot be accounted for.

The claims pointing to a loss of Sh5 billion are contained in an internal audit report that has been discredited by the ministry.