By JOHN NGIRACHU

The Auditor-General is Thursday morning scheduled to present to a parliamentary committee a report of an audit of the social and economic impact of the Constitution now in its sixth year.

Edward Ouko heads a team tasked by the National Assembly’s Budget and Appropriations Committee to carry out a socio-economic audit of the Constitution.

Set up in August 2014, the team had been tasked with finding out the weaknesses and inconsistencies in the supreme law endorsed in August 2010 and implemented, sometimes with much difficulty, over the last six years.

Mr Ouko presented an interim report in May 2015 among whose recommendations were that the number of MPs and MCAs be reduced by half, presidential candidates be allowed to run for another position, massive retrenchment in the civil service to ease the wage bill and the review of academic qualifications for legislative seats.

At the time, Budget Committee Chairman Mutava Musyimi and other members asked the team to categorise their recommendations in terms of what to do administratively, legislatively and by changing the Constitution.

The audit is expected to serve as a pointer to the possible changes to the Constitution to reduce the economic burden Kenyans have been forced to bear in its implementation and make it work to the advantage of more.