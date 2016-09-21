Autopsy shows Saudi man died of heart attack

Wednesday September 21 2016

Kilimani OCPD Peter Kattam, who said an autopsy on the body of Alzaben Fahad Mohammed, a Saudi national who died at a Nairobi hotel, was done on September 21, 2016 at City Mortuary. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By ANGIRA ZADOCK
A Saudi Arabian man whose body was found in a hotel room in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, died of cardiac arrest.

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor said Alzaben Fahad Mohammed had been unwell and was on medication.

Mr Mohammed was found dead in his bed at Dusit Hotel on Tuesday but the body had no physical injuries.

Kilimani OCPD Peter Kattam said Mr Mohammed travelled to Kenya on September 13 and had been staying at the hotel.

“The post-mortem was done at the City Mortuary and the cause of death found to be cardiac arrest. It was further established that he was diabetic,” Mr Kattam said.

The OCPD also said that the body was flown to Saudi Arabia for burial on Wednesday.

