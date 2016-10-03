By ABIUD OCHIENG

Cigarette manufacturer British American Tobacco (BAT) Kenya Ltd is seeking nine more months before it can implement health warnings contained in the Tobacco Control Regulations, 2014 which took effect last Monday.

BAT is appealing a High Court ruling dated March 24, 2016 which affirmed the regulations.

In papers filed in the Court of Appeal, BAT says it would cost about Sh93 million in one financial year to print the prescribed health warnings in order to comply with the regulations.

The Ministry of Health, through State Counsel Mohamed Adow, however, argues that contrary to these assertions, BAT has already complied with the provisions of the regulations and cigarette packets with the graphic health warnings are already in the market.

“BAT is guilty of not disclosing material facts and information within its knowledge and possession, as to its compliance with the regulations,” Mr Adow says in court papers.

ONE MONTH TO FINISH OLD STOCK

The Health ministry has granted a window period of one month from the effective date to allow stocks in the market to be depleted.

“For purposes of smooth transition, the old stock may continue to be in the market up to October 31, 2016,” read a communication by Kepha Ombacho, secretary of the Tobacco Control Board.

According to Mr Adow, other firms dealing with tobacco products have already stopped producing tobacco products under the old regulations and have started complying with the new ones.

He added that BAT’s application is motivated by deceit and the intention to frustrate effective control of tobacco use as demanded by public interest.

In its appeal, BAT has claimed that to implement the prescribed health warnings, it will have to develop new artworks and obtain graphics approval, identify a printer and begin stock management at distributor, retailer and shop level to ensure compliance.

In her judgment, High Court Judge Mumbi Ngugi said the Tobacco Control Act has very clear objectives of safeguarding individuals and the public from the dangers posed by tobacco consumption.

“The regulations are intended to safeguard the public, those who smoke and those who do not, and to provide certain information with regard to the contents of tobacco products,” explained Judge Ngugi.

The Court of Appeal has granted temporary orders stopping the implementation of the regulations.