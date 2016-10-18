Banks ordered to scrap police allowances

By ANGIRA ZADOCK

Banks and other institutions that hire police for security services have been ordered to stop paying the officers directly and remit the fees to the Treasury.

The law about the private hire of police officers requires that the revenue, referred to as Appropriations-in-Aid, be submitted to the Treasury through police headquarters, said Police Spokesman Charles Owino.

He, however, added that the institutions are free to pay the security officers any extra allowances if they so wish.

“The issue of allowances should be a local agreement between the institutions and the officers on guard duties. We do not have any issue with them paying the officers as long as it is within their means.”

Some Junior officers, who spoke to the Nation on condition of anonymity, termed the directive unfair, saying some of the assignments were risky and they deserved to be compensated appropriately.

“In applying for the hire of police officers, the applicant must state the date and hours of deployment and also the fee or token to be given to the officers. What is wrong if they pay us?” a policeman asked.

SCAP ALLOWANCES

The police chief for Gatundu, Kiambu County, Mr Bernard Muli, has written to banks directing them to scrap the allowances and nullify all earlier arrangements on the perks.

“Should you feel uncomfortable with this kind of arrangement then we will be forced to withdraw our services and deploy our officers elsewhere without further discussion,” he wrote in a letter dated October 14.

Referring to the Kenya Gazette notice of December 29, 2006, the officer said there was no provision for lunch or allowances for officers on routine duties.

The National Police Service Act allows the Inspector-General of Police or any authorised officer, on application by any person or institution, to deploy officers for duty in private places.

The deployment for private use should only be done for the protection of public good or interest or if the police reasonably consider that the additional officers are necessary for the safety of private property or people.