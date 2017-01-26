By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

By DENNIS LUBANGA

Baringo County Woman representative Grace Kiptui on Thursday sought to dispel allegations on social media that she was admitted in hospital in critical condition.

Ms Kiptui assured Kenyans that she is in good health.

In a statement posted on her official Facebook page, Ms Kiptui said: "I am aware of the rumours and speculation doing round following my hospitalisation.

"In view of the above, I would therefore wish to state that on January 23, 2017 I turned up at the Nairobi Hospital for my routine check-up and my doctor, upon examining me advised that I should take a bed rest due to fatigue," she wrote.

"Since then I have greatly improved and currently in high spirits and in a vibrant state of health. And that I would be discharged anytime," she added.

Ms Kiptui said the speculation was propagated by her political enemies with the intent of causing public anxiety, for selfish reasons.

"We should desist from posting damaging information on the health of individuals if you know you lack facts," she urged.