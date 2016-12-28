Be fair to all as Kenya gears up for elections, police told

By FRED MUKINDA

More by this Author

Police officers have been told to enforce the law fairly as the country gears up for heightened political activity ahead of next year’s elections.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Joel Kitili also ordered the arrest of inciters and hatemongers.

In his end of year message to the more than 40,000 regular police officers he commands, Mr Kitili said there would be no repeat of the 2007/8 post-election violence as long as he was the deputy inspector general of police.

“As we approach the General Election, we remember what happened not so long ago. The post-election violence was a lesson well learnt and which needs no repeating. We must not wait for the election date to tame violence,” he said.

“We must be vigilant and deal firmly with anyone who may dare to incite the public. Expedite investigations and arrest without fear or favour.”

The police boss also told his officers to be prepared to manage public protests.

He said in the officers would defend themselves if attacked.

“With increased political activity, we shall be expected to manage protests effectively but with restraint and proportional use of force. Our conduct must demonstrate our capability to deal with every situation but within the confines of the law,” he said.

“Police officers have been attacked while in the course of duty. During such attacks they must defend themselves and the public within the parameters of the law.”

Besides politics, the police boss said law enforcers would remain alert to forestall terrorist attacks.

“Of concern are criminals targeting security personnel, camps and vital installations,” Mr Kitili said.