Be transparent on poll plans, clergy tells IEBC

By PATRICK LANG'AT

More by this Author

Religious leaders have asked the electoral commission to be transparent on its plans for the General Election.

The leaders said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) should clarify whether the planned audit of voter register will be done concurrently with the second phase of voter registration.

"We especially are concerned that the audit of the voter's register, which is scheduled to take place this month, is yet to commence. Considering that the mass registration of voters is to be preceded by the audit of the register, we urge the commission secretariat to clarify whether the two processes will be undertaken concurrently," Organisation of African Instituted Churches members said.

Their statement was read by by Sheikh Wachu and Archbishop Stephen Marete in Nairobi on Wednesday

The leaders also said they will conduct civic education ahead of the 2017 elections to ensure a peaceful process.

They also said they will account for donor funds used for the civic education.