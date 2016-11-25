Ben Ekumbo offers to refund Sh1,060,500 Rio loot

Friday November 25 2016

National Olympics Council of Kenya first vice-chairman Ben Ekumbo in a Nairobi court on November 22, 2016.

National Olympics Council of Kenya first vice-chairman Ben Ekumbo in a Nairobi court on November 22, 2016. He has offered to refund over Sh1 million of the money looted from the Rio games fund. FILE PHOTO |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

By RICHARD MUNGUTI
Team Kenya’s Rio Olympics deputy chief of mission Ben Ekumbo has offered to refund $10,500 (Sh1,060,500) of the money looted from the pot set aside for the games.

Mr Ekumbo on Friday told Senior Principal Magistrate Joyce Gandani that the cash was deposited into his bank account without his knowledge as he led Team Kenya in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The National Olympics Organising Committee's first vice-chairman is facing charges related to the mismanagement of Team Kenya in Brazil.

DRAMATIC RAID

State prosecutors told the magistrate that they would inform the Asset Recovery Agency about Mr Ekumbo’s offer.

Mr Ekumbo was arrested on Monday in a dramatic raid on his house in Westlands, Nairobi, where bales of sports clothing and equipment were found.

The kits were supplied by Nike for use by Team Kenya at the Olympics.

On Friday, he faced charges of stealing the sports gear.

SEX SCANDAL

Meanwhile, prosecutors told the court they intend to charge Mr Ekumbo, who is also the chairman of Kenya Swimming Federation, with sexually molesting young swimmers.

The accused fought the charge, saying the sex scandal happened five years ago and that abusers were investigated and punished according to the law.

Ms Gandani ordered that the accused be remanded until Monday to allow police more time to wrap up their investigations.

