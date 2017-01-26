By JOHN NGIRACHU

A Bill intended to trigger Kenya's pullout from the Rome Statute has lapsed and will have to be republished if the idea is to be taken back to the National Assembly.

Two other Bills meant to guide the implementation of the two-thirds gender rule and another to merge the Women, Youth and Uwezo funds are also dead after two years without much progress.

The International Crimes (Repeal) Bill was sponsored by Bumula MP Boniface Otsiula and was well received by MPs eager to see Kenya withdraw from the Assembly of States Parties, the global body that formed the International Criminal Court.

It had been published in late 2015 and went through the first reading — the formal introduction in the House — in June 2016.

UNCERTAIN FUTURE

Kenya only needs to write to the United Nations Security Council if it intends to leave the Rome Statute, but passing the Bill would have put pressure on the Executive to do so.

But with the Jubilee administration blowing hot and cold on the matter, it did not go through the second reading and was left to lapse on a technicality.

The National Assembly’s standing orders state that a Bill whose second reading has not concluded after two consecutive sessions lapses at the end of the second session, meaning it has to be republished.

Mr Otsiula told the Nation he is uncertain whether the Bill would be returned to the House.

“We are in the period of electioneering, which is a period of uncertainty and many of my colleagues prevailed upon me and said that looking at the time we are [in], it would not be ideal to withdraw from the ICC,” said Mr Otsiula.

RECONSIDERING ICC MEMBERSHIP

He said there is still time for the Bill to be republished if the need arises.

On Jamhuri Day last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke of Kenya’s lack of confidence in the ICC and said it is time to “give serious thought to our membership.”

Mr Otsiula acknowledged that even as the Bill can be republished, it would be up to the Executive to decide on whether to leave the ICC.

“The Executive still has to make the first step of writing to the UN that Kenya intends to leave the ICC so even if Parliament passes [the Bill], it is the Executive to take action,” said the Bumula MP.

TWO-THIRDS GENDER RULE

The Bills to change the Constitution and other laws to implement the two-thirds gender rule had been published by Justice and Legal Affairs Committee chairman Samuel Chepkong’a.

Their progress was slowed as the committee faced resistance from women MPs and was criticised by women lobby groups working on another version.

Unfortunately for the women, the Bill they had agreed on and given to Majority Leader Aden Duale to sponsor did not have enough support on the floor.