By STELLA CHERONO

More by this Author

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill that will establish an agency to investigate deaths in Kenya.

The 2016 National Coroners Services Bill, which establishes a legal framework for reporting, investigating and documenting unnatural deaths in Kenya has for years been anticipated by human rights organizations.

The bill, subject to parliamentary approval, establishes the office of the National Coroner, who will have the jurisdiction to investigate the cause of death in cases where people die in law enforcement custody, as well as sudden or unnatural deaths.

Currently, the National Police Service is charged with investigating the deaths, but human rights organizations have previously criticized the commitment of the police, especially when their colleagues are involved.

If Parliament approves the bill and it becomes law, the Coroner will investigate and forward his findings directly to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, or, if a person died in police custody, the file will be forwarded to the Inspector-General of Police and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority.

CORONER FOR EACH COUNTY

Currently, the police are supposed to investigate deaths in relation to crime and send results to magistrates for further action.

Each county will have a Coroner, who will have the power to collect forensic evidence in relation to a death.

Earlier in June, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and 15 other human rights bodies wrote a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta asking him to help expedite the enactment of the Coroner’s bill and the 2014 Prevention of Torture Bill.

They urged the President to enact the Bill to enable credible and independent medical investigations for all mysterious deaths in Kenya.

“The absence of a Coroner’s office to conduct independent investigations into the cause of suspicious deaths will continue to hinder access to justice for the families of the victims,” they said in the petition.

Attorney-General Githu Muigai last year said there were several deaths, including high-profile ones, that have not been investigated adequately because of weak laws.

LENDING AND MOVEABLE PROPERTIES

Prof Muigai was on Tuesday directed by the Cabinet to table it in Parliament for debate.

“The establishment of this service will reflect on the reassurance given to society by such independent action and mirror the great value on the right to life specified in the Constitution,” the Cabinet said.

Apart from the 2016 National Coroners Service Bill, the Cabinet also approved the 2016 Moveable Property Security Rights Bill, which will provide for the creation of an electronic registry, enhance the confidence of lending institutions and create an enabling environment to lend against moveable assets as collateral.

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will be the greatest beneficiaries of the reforms that will now go to Parliament for debate.