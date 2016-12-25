By MWAKERA MWAJEFA

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (cord) leader Raila Odinga have been warned against fuelling animosity among Kenyans due to their hard-line political stands.

Mombasa Catholic Archbishop Martin Kivuva on Sunday, also urged politicians from rival camps to embrace dialogue in addressing their differences rather than engaging in ugly scenes like witnessed last week in the National Assembly during a special sitting.

Archbishop Kivuva, speaking before Christmas mass service at Holy Ghost Cathedral, challenged leaders to defuse the rising political tension in the country through a give-and-take negotiation process.

“We know as Catholic bishops it is the mandate of Parliament to enact laws but when a dispute arises it is wise to listen to all dissenting voices to reach an amicable solution instead of rushing laws that will spark political reactions,” he said.

He said that calling for mass action on January 4 by the Opposition over the amended electoral laws, was premature arguing that there was room for talks between the two sides.

“Christmas is a family celebration and this is the right time for Kenyans to engage each other as people of one family called Kenya. And this will be our greatest gift from the birth of Jesus Christ,” he said.

MIND LANGUAGE

He said every politician has a right to seek for votes but warned them against uttering insensitive remarks that could lead to violence.

He told both Jubilee and Cord leaders not to drive the country into war as it happened in 2007 after presidential election results were disputed by the Opposition.

Bishop Kivuva urged Kenyans to vote for individuals who have a development record rather than those who promise heaven but deliver nothing.

“We should not elect people who promise what they do but elect people who show us what they have done before ascending to leadership positions,” he said adding they should be elected based on their integrity.

Bishop Kivuva also blamed Members of Parliament for the current health crisis due to doctors strike

He said greed by the MPs displayed when they increased their salaries was to blame for other public servants demanding for higher pay thus paralysing most basic services to Kenyans.