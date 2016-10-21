By NYAMBEGA GISESA

A fund established two years ago to address youth unemployment and assist women and people with disabilities may soon collapse.

The Sh6 billion Uwezo Fund, established in February 2014, has been looted by phoney groups that took loans but have refused to pay.

Uwezo Fund was created by the government with monies that had been set aside for a presidential vote re-run in the 2013 elections.

President Uhuru Kenyatta won in the first round, enabling the money to be available for creation of the revolving fund.

Parliament later passed laws putting the Woman Rep as the county patron while MPs are the constituency patrons.

Both the MP and the Woman Rep are responsible for appointing members to the Uwezo Fund Management Committee, which vets the groups and approves the allocation of the funds.

Two years down the line, a status report on the implementation of Uwezo Funds, authored by the fund’s Oversight Board, shows 99 per cent of the money has not been revolved as at June 30.

Out of the Sh5.34 billion that had been disbursed to 36,000 groups around the country, only Sh947 million had been repaid.

Beneficiaries from seven constituencies – Turkana West, Banissa, Balambala, Fafi, Wajir North, Lafey and Mandera West – who received Sh42 million in total have not repaid even a shilling.

The report paints a grim picture of a fund where only 32 constituencies out of 290 have revolved the funds, putting its sustainability in doubt.

The scheme grows through revolving the repaid funds within respective constituencies, and, therefore, benefiting more groups.

Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki warned that non-repayment will result to the end of the fund.

“Many women and youth think that Uwezo Fund is a token [of] appreciation and, therefore, they can spend it in whatever way they want. They must be told that this money ought to be repaid.”

BOARD BLAMED

Constituencies with high poverty levels which received the lion’s share lead the list of those whose borrowers have defaulted.

Daadab Constituency disbursed Sh19 million, Mandera East Sh19.8 million and Moyale Sh18 million but only Sh3,060, 5,000 and Sh22,200 had so far been repaid.

The report, which ranks the 290 constituencies according to funds revolved, shows Kiharu as the top performer.

It is followed by Makueni, Gichugu, Ol Kalou, Funyula, Alego Usonga, Bahati, Kabete, Kajiado North and Saboti.

Kiharu has revolved (11.7m), Makueni (8m), Gichugu (5.6m), Ol Kalou ( 5.4m), Funyula (5.4 m), Alego Usoga (5 m), Bahati (5 m), Kabete (4.4 m), Kajiado North (4.3 m) and Saboti (4.2m).

Some beneficiaries said that when they received the cash, they were informed that “it’s not a must to repay”.

“We were given money to start a project. We divided the cash among ourselves and no one has ever followed up on us to tell us to repay,” Martin Omondi, a beneficiary from Homa Bay Town Constituency said.

Some groups said that they will not repay the funds because “it was a gift from their MP”.

In some instances, MPs defended non-repaying groups arguing that the problem was with the Uwezo Fund Oversight Board and not the beneficiaries.

“There is a total disconnect between the Board in Nairobi and the officers working on the ground. Some of them were ready to give the cash back but they don’t know who to take it to. No one is following up from Uwezo Fund secretariat,” Daniel Nanok, the MP of Turkana West, complained.

Some members of Lokichogio Livestock Marketing, a community group based in Turkana West that was formed just before the release of the funds, said that “they had no money to repay”.

Mr Nanok’s sentiments were shared by fellow legislators who blamed the Uwezo Fund Oversight Board for the woes facing the Fund.

The board, they said, had not facilitated their officers on the ground to follow up on the beneficiaries.

PIE FOR MPs

Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe said that there was a high rate of default because beneficiaries believe that whether they pay or don’t, nothing much will be done to get the funds from them.

Nyaribari Chache MP Richard Tong’i, whose constituency is ranked 264 out of 290, said that a difficult business environment was to blame for the poor repayment.

“Our youths are trying to repay but being in business has not been so friendly to them,” Mr Tong’i said.

However, the Oversight Board distanced itself from the accusations noting that it is MPs who are patrons of the fund and are responsible for picking of constituency officials, therefore, should be responsible for the failure of the group’s to repay loans.

Mr Peter Leneyapai, the Head of Programmes at Uwezo Fund said there is no way an MP will not know how the fund is disbursed or about the repayment mechanism since they are the patrons.

Uwezo Oversight Board Head of Secretariat Joseph Kirubi said: “Constituencies ought to have mechanisms for recovery of the funds. If the beneficiaries fail to repay, then they can recommend to the Uwezo Oversight Board, which can come up with ways of getting the cash back.”

Legally, there is no provision in law blocking reclaiming the cash from a beneficiary.

Investigations established that MPs used the funds to reward supporters through phony groups.

They took advantage of a loophole in law which did not stipulate how long a group should be registered before receiving funding.

The MPs then ensured that their cronies controlled the constituency Uwezo Fund Management Committees.

Kiharu MP Irungu Kang’ata explained how he has been able to achieve success.

“I personally visited all the groups and convinced them to repay. I even went ahead to establish a cash award system for those who repay their loans early,” Mr Kang’ata said.

THE STRATEGY

In mid 2014, more than 40 farmers and traders who are members of the Mukuyu Potatoes Association received a loan of Sh100, 000 from Uwezo Fund to expand their business.

The women group, which sells its products on the Nairobi-Murang’a highway, was able to repay the loan within a year and have since tripled their business revenue.

The group comes from Kiharu in Murang’a, one of the few constituencies where almost all the beneficiaries of the Uwezo Fund have repaid the cash before the maturity of their loans.

The Kiharu experience is unique for the Uwezo Fund in which an overwhelming majority of the beneficiaries from the 290 constituencies are behind the repayment schedules.

Area MP Irungu Kang’ata explains that they were able to achieve the success as a result of holding several meetings with group members and with the help of a monetary award scheme through which the best users of the funds are rewarded.

“We held several meetings with the groups before disbursing the funds. After we gave them the loans, we talked them into repaying and promised to reward those who met their deadline,” he said.

Mr Kang’ata says that he convinced Equity Bank to give them Sh150, 000 to cover the cost of the awards given to various groups.

The Uwezo Fund Oversight Board says that Kiharu is so far the only constituency which has established a reward scheme for the Fund users.

The constituency was allocated Sh18.5 million, out of which Sh30.3 million was distributed to 327 groups.

Although the groups were expected to have repaid Sh8.5 million as at June 30, they have outperformed the expectations and repaid Sh3.4 million more, hitting almost Sh12 million in repayment.

But that’s not the most interesting fact. Kiharu is the only constituency to have revolved the entire amount that has been repaid.

Samuel Gikonyo, the Constituency Uwezo Fund Committee chair, says they first created a big family of groups before giving out the loans.