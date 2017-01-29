Boinnet tours Boni Forest, says Lamu secure

By KALUME KAZUNGU

Inspector General of Police Mr Joseph Boinnet has commended the ongoing multi-agency security operation in Lamu dubbed ‘Linda Boni’ and other operations in the country saying they have drastically reduced terror threats.

The Operation Linda Boni was launched on September 11, 2015 by Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery to flush out Al-Shabaab militants believed to be hiding inside the dense Boni forest.

Speaking during his visit to Boni Forest where he visited various operational camps including Mararani, Wema and Basuba on Saturday, Mr Boinnet said the National Police Service is very proud of its officers deployed in the operational areas and said the government was doing all it can to support the officers.

Mr Boinnet said he was satisfied with the state of security in Lamu and across the country.

He attributed the tremendously improved security situation in the country to the good coordination of security operations between various security agencies including National Police Service (NPS), National Intelligence Service (NIS), Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) as well as other national security agencies.

“…the threat of terrorism is still very much alive and that’s why I have come to urge my officers to remain vigilant and alert, particularly in view of what happened across the border just the other day,” said Mr Boinnet.

Mr Boinnet also encouraged security officers in Lamu to develop a closer relationship with members of the public

In Boni forest, the Police Chief also visited communities neighbouring the camps where villagers were engaged in various activities unperturbed.

Previously, five public primary schools in the area — Mararani, Basuba, Mangai, Milimani and Kiangwe — were closed for almost three years following the terror threats and attempts from Al-Shabaab militants between 2014 and 20015.

Currently, all schools in the area are operational, thanks to the police presence.

“I am glad to hear voices of children playing in the school compound adjacent to this camp and this is testament to the fact that our being here is not in vain,” said Mr Boinnet while addressing officers at Mararani Rural Border Patrol Unit (RBPU), AP Camp.

The IG was on the last day of his five-day tour of police camps in Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Tana River and Lamu counties.