Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has been airlifted to Nairobi for medical treatment after being injured in a clash with police at Silibwet stadium on Sunday.

Mr Ruto, according to a statement by the Council of Governors, had tried to seek the release of youths arrested at the stadium before the situation turned chaotic, with police lobbing tear gas canisters, one of which hit him below his right eye.

The governor was taken to Nairobi Hospital upon landing at Wilson Airport at 8am.

“He was attending a church service at Njerian AGC, Silibwet Township Ward, when he received text messages of complaints from youths attending a football match at Silibwet stadium.

“The youths complained that they had been arrested by the police while others were being harassed at the stadium,” the statement indicated.

After the church service, it stated, Mr Ruto went to the stadium to intervene and on arrival, a huge crowd gathered around him as he approached the police officers.

“An argument ensued between him and the police officers, before a handful of supporters joined him in asking the police to release the arrested youths.

“A police officer in uniform tried to hit him with [a] baton but the governor's security thwarted the move and a heated confrontation ensued before around 10 officers retreated and lobbed tear gas canisters directly at the governor,” the statement signed by Director of Communication Kiprotich Samoei stated.