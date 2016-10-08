Brown earned Sh1m a minute = Sh90m

By NATION REPORTER

Organisers of the “Mombasa Rocks” show that was held last night paid American rhythm and blues singer Chris Brown Sh90 million ($900,000) to perform for 90 minutes, according to details of a contract seen by the Sunday Nation.

An agreement prepared by a London-based agency between the artiste and Wale Wasee Limited — the Kenyan promoters — shows that by September 30, Brown had been paid Sh55 million ($550,000), which included Sh20 million “travel buyout” and Sh35 million ($350,000) down payment.

The balance of Sh35 million ($350,000) was paid to the entertainer upon arrival in the coastal town Saturday morning.

But Thandi Ojeer of Wale Wasee Ltd disputed the figure. “No, I wish I had that kind of money,” said Ms Thandi.

Pressed to provide the actual figure, the promoter said: “That’s confidential information; it’s like asking someone to reveal their bank balance.”

Ms Thandi said Kenyans should focus on the positives of the show and stop dwelling on payments.

“This is an exciting show. It’ll lift Mombasa’s tourism and help the whole nation. We all have a responsibility to sell Kenya,” she said.

Among other things, the agreement required the promoter to provide “first class sound and lights, backline (audio amplification equipment), catering and hospitality, adequate security, private local ground transportation for artist and travel party for the entire duration of stay”.

That is not all. There were also requirements for luxurious accommodation “consisting of one presidential suite for the artist, one junior suite for his management, and king singles for travel party, at an artist approved 5-star hotel”.

“The hotel should be located as close as possible to the concert or rehearsal venue. All bookings and arrangements are to be made in conjunction with and approval of the artist’s tour manager,” reads the contract in part.

The event was staged at the Mombasa Golf Club, which had reportedly been reserved for the entire week.

REQUIREMENTS

Besides the one-and-half-hour performance, Chris Brown was also required to make a 15-minute appearance at the after-party at the Mombasa Golf Club.

The event was organised by the little-known Wale Wasee Ltd, which is located at Delta Plaza on Chiromo Road in Nairobi.

The agreement, dated August 29, is signed by Brown and Ms Ojeer, for the organisers.

Billed as the biggest entertainment event in Kenya in 2016, “Mombasa Rocks” also featured Nigeria’s Wizkid and Tanzania’s Ali Kiba among a host of other stars.

Payment details of these artistes were not immediately available.

In the contract, the promoter estimated the event would attract a crowd of 15,000 people.

VIP tickets for the event cost Sh20,000 while regular ticket went for Sh10,000.

There were, however, different offers to get cheaper advance tickets. Various corporates have also been roped in to sponsor the event.