By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

More by this Author

The government will build 200,000 police houses in Nairobi and Kiambu slums next year.

Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said this is part of the ambitious project to put up 500,000 houses for police officers in five years.

Mr Macharia said in a statement yesterday the project will be given top priority due to a shortage.

The National Police Service has a housing need of more than 70,000 units and the Kenya Prisons Service 16,000.

First off will be 8,000 units in a pilot project at Mavoko, said Mr Macharia, and the redevelopment of 200,000 houses in slum areas, starting with Kibera, Marigu-ini and Nairobi’s Kiambiu slums.

“The government is committed to providing a home for each and every Kenyan in order to provide dignity to her citizens,” said Mr Macharia.

Affordable housing

The CS spoke in Ruiru, Kiambu County, at the commissioning of the police and prisons services housing project.

This first phase of the project will comprise 1,050 houses spread over six sites and is part of the initial pilot phase, which had a total of 1,850 units. Construction of the other 800 units is ongoing with completion due in February.

Affordable housing is one of the four main focus areas for the Jubilee government in the next five years, he added.