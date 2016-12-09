By RICHARD MUNGUTI

A businessman has been charged with forging documents of houses worth Sh55 million that were demolished in Westlands last week Sunday.

Mr Francis Nyaga Njeru denied seven counts of forgery and malicious damage of two properties owned by Mr Nazmudin Habib Kassam Kurji, 73, and his wife, and his brother, Sadrudin Habib Kassam Kurji.

Mr Njeru was accused of making fake documents.

On October 15, 2015 , Mr Njeru was accused of conspiring to defraud Mr Kurji of his legally acquired property valued at Sh30 million.

The prosecution stated on December 4 , 2016, the accused maliciously damaged the said property wilfully and maliciously.

On the same day, he was also allegedly demolished Mr Sadrudin Kurji’s property worth Sh25 million.

Senior Principal Magistrate Charity Oluoch was told that the couple have lived in the same premises for over 40 years.

Lawyer Michael Osundwa applied to have the accused released on a reasonable cash bail.

Ms Oluoch increased Mr Njeru’s cash bail to Sh1 million.