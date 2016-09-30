By RICHARD MUNGUTI

A Narok-based businessman has been jailed for a total of 80 years by a Nairobi court for seven counts of supporting terrorism.

The magistrate jailed Abdirizak Moktar Edow for 20 years for a charge of supporting terrorism activities.

He given another 10 years for each of the other six counts that included being a member of Al-Shabaab and being in possession of materials that promote terrorism.

In another charge, the businessman was accused of convening a meeting to advance terrorism activities at the Masjid Musa Mosque in Mombasa in February 2014.