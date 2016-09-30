Businessman jailed for 80 years for supporting terrorism
A Narok-based businessman has been jailed for a total of 80 years by a Nairobi court for seven counts of supporting terrorism.
The magistrate jailed Abdirizak Moktar Edow for 20 years for a charge of supporting terrorism activities.
He given another 10 years for each of the other six counts that included being a member of Al-Shabaab and being in possession of materials that promote terrorism.
In another charge, the businessman was accused of convening a meeting to advance terrorism activities at the Masjid Musa Mosque in Mombasa in February 2014.
“The court must support law enforcers who are fighting terrorism, which has left hundreds of Kenyans dead, thousands injured and property worth billions destroyed,” Senior Principal Magistrate Joyce Gandani said in her judgment.