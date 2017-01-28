By DAVID MUCHUI

More by this Author

Council of Governors Chairman Peter Munya has told nurses not to boycott work again as counties are processing their allowances.

Speaking at Mukululu Secondary School in Meru, Mr Munya said counties have been directed to effect the payments in this month's salaries.

"The nurses will be paid their allowances in the January salaries. There is no need for another strike," Mr Munya urged.

Nurses on Friday said they would go on strike starting February 1 because their payslips do not reflect the allowances they were promised last year after a deal was struck to end their impasse with the governments.

The Meru governor added that if the National Treasury concludes processing of salaries through Integrated Financial Management Information System (Ifmis), the council will direct its members to pay the nurses using an imprest system.

Last year, they resumed work after their union, Kenya National Union of Nurses, the national government and Council of Governors reached an agreement.

As per the signed collective bargaining accord, nurses in Job Group M and above will earn Sh15,000 in special allowances while those in Job Group G to L will receive Sh20,000 every month.

These amounts are to be paid in instalments in January and July this year.

At the same time, Mr Munya said there is no money to cater for the doctors' salary increase demands.