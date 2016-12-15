By JOHN NJAGI

MPs have tried to disassociate themselves from a report showing that the Constituency Development Fund lost Sh4 billion in one year.

However, officers from the Auditor-General’s office, who appeared before the National Government Constituency Development Fund committee, said the report had not mentioned names.

“The reports are not meant to blame anybody but lead to a dialogue on how the issues raised can be fixed,” Deputy Auditor-General Alex Ringera said.

Committee Chairman Moses Lesonet questioned the method used by Auditor-General Edward Ouko to conduct the audits, accusing him of including projects in schools and police stations as CDF assets.

“Once the CDF gives out money, it should not answer as to whether the school or police station undertook the work. It is up to your office to audit such institutions,” he said.