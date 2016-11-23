Maraga condemns attack on magistrate as suspect pleads guilty

Before attacking the magistrate, Mr Kuhora had pounced on and stabbed Ms Adhiambo and court orderly Regina Wanjiru, who attempted to stop his rampage.

Michael Kuhora stabbed Resident Magistrate Eunice Kelly six times with a screwdriver, moments after she handed him three years for assaulting Edith Adhiambo.

By JOSEPH OPENDA

Chief Justice David Maraga has condemned the Monday stabbing of a magistrate, a complainant and a police officer in a Nakuru court.

He has, at the same time, sent his deputy Philomena Mwilu to assess the situation at the Nakuru Law Courts.

GUILTY PLEA

“I want the public to know that we will continue to discharge our duties without fear, and will not be intimidated by such cowardly acts," Judge Maraga said on Tuesday in a press statement.

During her visit, Justice Mwilu will meet with judicial officers, staff and the affected parties on the matter.

The condemnation came as Mr Kuhora was being dragged into a Nakuru court to face charges of attempting to murder Ms Kelly, Ms Adhiambo and Ms Wanjiru.

He pleaded guilty before Nakuru Chief Magistrate Josephat Kalo.

