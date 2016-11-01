By PATRICK LANG'AT

Chief Justice David Maraga on Tuesday morning met Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) leaders at the Supreme Court and shared with them the vision he has for the Judiciary.

The leaders — Raila Odinga (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) held a one and a half-hour meeting with the new CJ also attended by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and Siaya Senator James Orengo.

Mr Odinga was the first to arrive at exactly 8am accompanied by Mr Orengo, followed by Mr Wetang’ula and lastly Mr Musyoka.

“The Judiciary I lead will be the Judiciary for all. I thank the Opposition for their support in my confirmation hearings and look forward to their continued support,” Mr Justice Maraga said.

The meeting, the CJ said, is part of his efforts to reach out to all parties.

“I have shared my vision for the Judiciary with them,” he said.

He said he will soon meet the speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate as he settles down.

The CJ also asked Parliament to help cushion the financial independence of the Judiciary, saying it was an important aspect in its delivery of justice.

Justice Maraga said that the Supreme Court — where he is President — was ready to handle possible presidential election petition in 2017.

He asked for funds to the top court for such an eventuality.

Mr Odinga, who spoke on behalf of the three, congratulated the CJ on his appointment assuring him that the Opposition believes he was the best man for the job.