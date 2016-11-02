The cases, the Meru governor said, were about the interpretation of the Constitution on various aspects in the implementation of devolution.

he council’s chairman Peter Munya had, in his speech, asked the new CJ to help in the fast-tracking of the cases.

By PATRICK LANG'AT

More by this Author

Chief Justice David Maraga has promised governors that he will hasten the completion of 43 cases on devolution that have been pending in courts, some dating back to 2013.

The new CJ on Wednesday said the cases had been delayed due to the high traffic courts handle.

“I will talk with the heads of the different courts to see how these cases can be finalised faster,” Mr Justice Maraga said.

Mr Justice Maraga was speaking after meeting representatives of the Council of Governors at his Supreme Court Building office.

MORE COURTS

The council’s chairman Peter Munya had, in his speech, asked the new CJ to help in the fast-tracking of the cases.

The cases, the Meru governor said, were about the interpretation of the Constitution on various aspects in the implementation of devolution.

“We look forward to more courts in the counties and as governors, we are ready and willing to provide land,” said Mr Munya.

“We have confidence in the ability of the new Chief Justice and hope that the Judiciary will dispense justice without fear.”

MEET SPEAKERS

The governor was accompanied by the council’s vice-chair John Mruttu, Heath and Biotechnology Committee chairman Jack Ranguma (Kisumu), his Labour and Human Resource counterpart James Ongwae (Kisii), and Urban Development Committee’s Julius Malombe of Kitui.

Others were Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria who chairs Cooperate and Social welfare Committee in the council, Embu Governor Martin Wambora, and John Nyagarama of Nyamira.

On Monday, the CJ met with the Opposition Cord coalition leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang’ula.