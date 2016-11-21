By RICHARD MUNGUTI

Lawyers who serve as conduits of bribes to judicial officers will face the full force of the law, Chief Justice David Maraga warned on Monday.

While admitting 125 new lawyers into the roll of advocates at the Supreme Court, Justice Maraga warned them against bribing magistrates and judges “in order to win cases”.

He said he had declared total war on corruption in the Judiciary.

Justice Maraga said his office and that of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) had agreed to launch a common front to stamp out the vice.

HAMMER OF THE LAW

“Far-reaching punitive measures against those advocates who are conduits of their clients in bribing or attempting to bribe the judicial officers and staff will be meted out,” he said in his first occasion of swearing in new advocates.

He said none of the two parties, lawyers and judicial officers, will be safe since the hammer of the law will fall on them.

“In such cases, both the lawyer bribing the judicial officer and the judicial officer receiving the bribe are guilty,” he said.