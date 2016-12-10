By RAPHAEL WANJALA

Politicians have been told to be cautious when engaging in matters concerning the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said leaders need to act with a lot of maturity and sobriety in handling the issue.

Speaking on Saturday in Kocholia, Teso North, after inspecting a Sh5.6 billion dam project, Mr Wamalwa said that the matter is sensitive hence requires careful approach in order to constitute a credible team.

"We as leaders need to act with restraint and a lot of sobriety on this matter. This matter needs a lot of patience for us to have a credible team in place," he said.

He said time was running out on constituting a new polls team and leaders need to engage in bipartisan politics.

"We want to have a bipartisan conversation that will see us have a credible team in place with the little time that we have," he said.

The project is funded by the Korean government in collaboration with African Finance Development Bank.

Mr Wamalwa said it is part of a Sh20 billion agreement between the Korea and Kenya government for key projects in western Kenyan.

The water projects are: Sio-Sango in Bumula constituency to cost Sh4.6 billion, which will serve 10,000 residents of Bungoma and Kakamega Counties, Angololo multi-purpose project to serve Kenya and Uganda citizens, costing Sh4.6 billion; and Kibisi project in Webuye East that will serve Tongaren, and Kimilili.

The CS said the projects will aid irrigation of up to 10,000 acres of land to enhance food security.

They will also be used for generating hydroelectric power.

Busia Water, Irrigation and Environment Executive Gregory Odeke said the projects will get the full support to ensure their completion.