Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has accused a television station of encouraging gender based attacks, after two foremost city politicians engaged publicly in personal attacks.

In a statement Saturday, Ms Kariuki also criticised the Jeff Koinange Live Show on KTN television station, in which the altercation took place, for “trivializing the crime of rape.”

She said the subsequent comments on social media, where videos of the show of the two guests, including ‘behind the scenes’ conversations, went viral, appeared to encourage sexual violence against women.

“As the Cabinet Secretary in charge of Gender Affairs, I strongly condemn the trivialisation of the crime of rape as depicted on KTN’s Jeff Koinange Live Show and the subsequent comments on social media that sought to normalize this unacceptable and dehumanizing act,” she said.

Ms Kariuki also urged the Media Council of Kenya to pull down the offending content and in future take quick action to protect victims.

SHAMING

Accusing the show of using abusive and derogatory language, she added that it was unfair to allow victim shaming, irrespective of political leaning of those involved.

“The comments online further highlighted how far as a society, we still have to go in changing our attitudes as a nation towards GBV (Gender Based Violence),” she noted.

She said various actors failed collectively to take action as the “below the belt” conversations were going on the television, which is aired on prime time, saying the stood by and watched from a distant.

“Why did the media house allow the continued assault? Why didn’t anyone step in? Who were behind the scenes? Who were these silent actors?” she posed.

Commenting on a crime that is mostly cited as a “weapon of war” in failed countries, but which nevertheless occurs with regular spontaneity at least according to police records, in law abiding societies as well, Ms Kariuki said the “silent majority” who take no action are as guilty as the perpetrators.

“Fundamentally, they need to understand that Gender Based Violence encompasses all acts of violence be it physical, psychological or verbal,” she noted.

MIGUNA MIGUNA

Ms Esther Passaris, a city politician eyeing the governor’s seat on yet to be registered Harambee party and a former aide to then Prime Minster Raila Odinga, whom they have since fallen out, Mr Miguna Miguna, also eyeing the same seat reportedly as an independent, engaged in personal attacks on live television that allegedly had “sexual connotations.”

Ms Passaris accused Mr Miguna of referring to her as “beautiful as to make many men want to rape her”.

Mr Miguna has since refuted the allegation and stated his respect for family values and for women.

Referring to the incident between Ms Passaris and Mr Miguna, Ms Kariuki urged Kenyans to “use the conversations around this unfortunate and highly publicized incidence to galvanize our efforts to fight Gender Based Violence.”