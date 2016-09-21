By AGGREY MUTAMBO

Kenya says it feels betrayed that the world has not come in to support a programme to repatriate Somali refugees, three years after the two countries signed an agreement with the United Nations.

Foreign Affairs CS Amina Mohamed said Kenya signed the agreement because it wanted to reduce the burden of hosting refugees as well as help them out of squalid conditions.

“We hoped that the burden we have been shouldering in hosting huge numbers of refugees would be lifted through a coordinated strategy for the orderly and humane return and resettlement of refugees from the camps in Kenya,” she said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, according to a statement from her office.

But three years later, she said, the world has simply looked on as the parties struggle to implement the Tripartite Agreement for the Voluntary Return of Somali Refugees.

“Kenya has hosted the largest number of refugees in the world in the last three decades and the burden our country has continued to endure remains disproportionate.

“Members of the international community should join hands in meeting the needs of refugees especially the provision of basic necessities, utilities as well as health and educational facilities,” she said.

The call for more support to countries hosting refugees has been the theme of this year’s UN General Assembly. Kenya has used the podium to accuse the rich countries of failing to support initiatives to return Somali refugees home.

On Monday, Deputy President William Ruto told the Assembly that despite a pledge of nearly $500 million, just about one per cent of the money has so far been sent in for the repatriation programme.

DADAAB

In November 2013, Kenya, Somalia and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees signed an agreement that was to run for three years, and under which Somali refugees at the Dadaab Refugee Camp were to be returned home.

Ms Mohamed added on Tuesday that Kenya will continue with the repatriation programme in spite of the funding challenges and accusations of forced relocation.

“I must mention that refugees have been living in crowded, insecure and squalid conditions that are simply unacceptable.

“The closure of Dadaab camp, which has been in existence for over 25 years, will therefore not only end a life of decades in exile, but also enable the refugees to regain their human dignity,” Ms Mohamed.

There are currently 335, 737 Somali refugees in Kenya, 263, 036 of who are hosted at the Dadaab camp, according to the UNHCR. The number has reduced from the more than 400,000 three years back, but the progress of returning them has been slow.

Last week, global rights watchdog Human Rights Watch accused the government of intimidating refugees and charged that UNHCR was doing little to educate refugees on their rights.

Both Kenya and the UN agency refuted the claims.

World leaders are gathering in New York for the annual UN General Assembly.

On Monday, they adopted the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants, as a statement of political to protect the rights of refugees and migrants, to save lives and share responsibility for large movements on a global scale.

This means that member states are committing to start negotiations leading to an international conference and the adoption of a global policy for safe, orderly and regular migration by 2018.