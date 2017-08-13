At the School of Monetary Studies area, Mathare 4A and the neighbouring Huruma, things looked calm.

In Mathare, shops and other small businesses were open and idle youth gathered on roadsides.

Mr Leparmarai asked Kenyans to go back to work, saying elections were over.

Stephanie Moraa, 10, is said to have been shot dead by police officers in Mathare but, on Sunday, Mr Leparmarai said there was no evidence that the bullets that killed her were actually discharged from a police gun.

“Investigations are ongoing,” said Mr Leparmarai. “We cannot confirm that police, indeed, shot people dead because they did not use live bullets anywhere, but we will investigate.”

PROTESTERS

He asked those who had issues with the outcome of the polls to use the right channels, such as the courts, for redress.

The officer’s denial of police involvement in the death of protesters in Nairobi and Kisumu, however, came a day after the police confirmed, albeit without giving figures, that officers had shot dead several people.

When the Nation visited on Sunday, Mathare was calm with people going about their business. Shops and other small businesses were open and idle youth gathered on roadsides.

The leader of the opposition coalition National Super Alliance (Nasa), Mr Raila Odinga, visited the area later in the afternoon.

In Kibra, an uneasy calm returned as residents went on with their day-to-day activities after two days of protracted battles between demonstrators and anti-riot police.

NORMALITY

A spot check by the Nation on Sunday revealed businesses operating under some semblance of normality, with residents walking freely on the streets with no presence of police on the roads as had been the case for days.

At the roundabout connecting Makina and Woodley wards, traders sold their wares as boda boda riders parked next to them picked up and dropped off passengers.

Matatus were also in operation, ferrying passengers along most of the roads in the constituency. Businesses such as kiosks, shops and salons were also open, though not all were fully operational.

Conflicting figures

From Karanja Road junction to Olympic junction, the epicenter of all demonstrations in Kibra, there was unrestricted movement of people and vehicles.

However, there have been conflicting figures on the number of people who have died in the riots with police, Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), Nasa and Kenya Red Cross giving different figures.

JOSEPH BOINNET

Local and international human rights organisations have asked Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet to order the arrest of police officers breaking the law as they deal with protesters.

The Independent Medico-Legal Unit (Imlu) asked Mr Boinnet to ensure the National Police Service operates within the law.

“We urge the Internal Affairs Unit and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) to commence immediate investigations into the allegations of police officers deviating from this standards,” said Imlu director Peter Kiama.

The organisation wants Ipoa and NPS to investigate allegations that police used lethal force, resulting in the death and injury of demonstrators.

Amnesty International regional director for East Africa Muthoni Wanyeki also asked the authorities to investigate reports that police shot dead demonstrators protesting against the outcome of the presidential election.