Can you justify the existence of EACC while graft scandals rise?

In this series, we invite readers to send questions to select public figures. This week EACC boss Halakhe Waqo responds to your questions

Corruption cases involving big names in government are sometimes not fully investigated. Do you fear investigating powerful people?

Bonny Mutai, Londiani

EACC has been enforcing the law in equal measure. We have cases in court involving cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries, and CEOs. The investigations are also in most cases derailed by constitutional petitions.

Latest revelations of alleged mega scandal at the Ministry of Health is a clear indicator that our institutions seem to have lost the fight against corruption. Seemingly the EACC is more like a scarecrow than a well-structured institution that can prosecute and send behind bars all culprits of mega corruption.

Can we borrow measures from elsewhere to sanitise our country? Which doctrine of governance does EACC subscribe to?

Stephen Nyamu Nduvi, Nairobi

EACC is a law enforcement agency and operates within a legislative frame work set by Parliament. As matters stand, in relation to corruption and economic crimes, EACC is principally mandated to investigate and make recommendations to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

While the DPP prosecutes, the Judiciary adjudicates. The process of investigation, prosecution and adjudication is therefore spread among the three organisations and hence the process is a chain.

I wish to bring to your attention the fact that EACC has investigated high-profile cases and some of the files are already in court. The high-profile cases include: governors, MPs, CEOs of parastatals, members of county assemblies and some of the matters are already being prosecuted in court. There are, in fact, recent convictions of a former MP in Eldoret and county executive officers in Nyeri.

Why is there a high turn-over of chairmen at the commission while the secretariat remains intact? Do you fear working with a strong chair?

J Mwamburi, Voi

The last two chairpersons resigned in response to issues raised by the public. It is in the public domain that the chairpersons resigned after Parliament made recommendations for appointment of a tribunal. The secretariat has extended maximum support to the commissioners and chairperson has nothing to fear.

Sir, the other day commissioners and the secretariat were part of those who made sure that Mr Philip Kinisu resigned from EACC allegedly because of his business with the National Youth Service. Why is it that the secretariat gets uncomfortable when someone suggests that they be vetted afresh? How did the deputy CEO know investigations at the Ministry of Health will take 30 days?

Anonymous, Eldoret

In line with EACC Act, 2011 which required staff to be vetted, the staff were vetted in 2013 and are even ready to be vetted again save for the court order which sought to protect staff from another vetting.

It is also important to bear in mind the EACC staff are under continuous surveillance and there are instances where some have been arrested and even charged in court. Just like other public bodies EACC has in place polices that guide staff in the discharge of their duties and any breach supported by evidence attracts the requisite disciplinary measures. EACC does not condone malpractices.

Concerning the issue of conclusion of investigations, the duration taken to finalise is dependent on the complexity and the resources to be deployed. In relation to the Ministry of Health, the investigations were prioritised owing to the astronomical figure alleged not to have been put into proper use.

The deputy CEO was communicating the decision of the Commission. Target Setting is common especially in undertaking investigations. Targets are, however, at times not met due to unforeseen circumstances.

EACC is in the process of recruiting a new chair after Mr Kinisu’s exit, what kind of chairman would you wish for?

J Omwansa, Nyamira

Over and above the requirements for the office, the chairperson should be a person of high integrity and conforms to the principles of Chapter Six of the Constitution and also the Leadership and Integrity Act.

Following the recent State House summit on corruption, it was evident that government agencies mandated to fight the vice are not doing what is expected of them. What assurance can you give Kenyans that your esteemed office will conclude pending corruption cases as soon as possible?

Edward B. Wekesa, Eldoret

In December 2012, matters in court were 138 as compared with the current situation where we have 410 cases with 900 people in court. This is a clear demonstration corruption cases are being investigated to completion at an extremely high rate.

The increase in the number is also attributed to the deliberate initiatives by the management. For instance, in 2012 EACC had presence in three counties as compared to the current situation where it is represented in 10 counties and plans are underway to devolve further.

EACC is also represented in 25 Huduma Centres. This is a clear demonstration of an organisation that is committed to serve its people.

The conclusion rate of investigations is also attributed to the enhancement of staff capacity from 238 in 2013 to the current 450.

What are your three biggest achievements since you took over office and what do you regret most?

Ruth Njeri, Nakuru

EACC has made strides in the fight against corruption and this is evident from recovery of assets totalling to over Sh3 billion since 2013 when I took over. In 2016 alone, we had 21 concluded cases in which we have secured 11 convictions.

The sad bit is a pessimistic public that wants to do nothing other than blame those in office. There is a general perception that it is only EACC that should fix the corruption challenge while forgetting that it is the responsibility of all of us whether in authority or not. There are also unrealistic expectations.

Are you aware of corruption related cases that have been reported at Water Resources Management Authority (Warma) involving some officers and what action have you taken so far after a number of staff from the institution recorded statements with your office?

Edward B. Wekesa, Eldoret

The Warma case is under active investigation and is at the tail end.

Mr Waqo, you have served at the EACC commission at the time corruption has risen to alarming levels. The President himself while on a tour in Israel made world headlines by confessing there’s looting in the country. Seldom do we miss corruption stories in the papers these days. How would you justify the existence of EACC when the country seems to be losing the war on corruption?

Edward Wanjala Mangoli, Kabuchai

While EACC does not dispute the fact that there is corruption, we should not lose sight of the fact that much of it may also be attributed to the perception that people have on the magnitude of corruption. EACC has been and continues to respond to issues of corruption raised. We are not losing the war.

The current corruption allegations are depriving our country of the capacity to develop. What measures have you put in place to ensure that the big fish involved in corruption are brought to book?

Kaumbuthu M. Josphat Miomponi, Tharaka-Nithi

This question has been addressed by responses to questions above.

During the recent Corruption and Governance Summit at State House, the President told you right to your face that you had “misled” him into presenting the “List of Shame” before the National Assembly (in March last year), yet much has not been seen in the prosecution of these individuals. Wouldn’t it be in order for you to resign under these circumstances?

Komen Moris, Eldoret

The President did not talk of having been misled but was instead concerned with the pace of investigations. In his view, some investigations had taken close to two years which he said is a long time.

In my earlier communication to the media, I have categorically stated that investigations at times take longer than anticipated due to complexity of matters. The cooperation of the stakeholders, especially the public bodies affected, is key.

Mr CEO, can you comment on the fact that EACC is blamed for conducting shoddy and half-baked investigations which cannot sustain prosecution of corrupt individuals? How many graft cases have the commission pursued to fruition and including the conviction of the perpetrators?

Derek Liech, Mombasa County

The issue of shoddy and half-baked investigations is neither here nor there. It is also on record that DPP’s concurrence rate on our recommendations is 98 per cent. Further, EACC investigations have resulted in unprecedented convictions.

What have you done about the Sh42 billion scandal at Imperial Bank? One year down the line, there have been no arrests. The corruption and fraud at this bank is eight times more than the Afya House scandal.

Mahendra Shah, Nairobi

Imperial Bank investigations is underway. There is already a case in court where six directors have been charged. EACC is still following other aspects

The media seems to be playing a major role in unearthing corruption scandals. What is your relationship with the media and is it instrumental in helping EACC fight corruption?

Paul Mwari Maina, Nairobi

The media is a key partner in the fight against corruption as evidenced in the Media Owners Associations participation as a member in the Kenya Leadership Integrity Forum; a partnership arrangement enabling EACC to partner with various stakeholder in combating corruption. There is, however, need for responsible reporting and avoiding being sensational.

How does your office work to unearth corruption in the government? Experience suggests that you act only when opposition politicians or the media come out. Secondly, what is your biggest obstacle in the fight against corruption?

Barthy Kombo, Mt Elgon

The Commission receives complaints from several sources both formal and informal. It relies on various reports by Office of the Auditor General, parliamentary committee, Ombudsman. Unknown to the public, at times when a matter is presented to the public either by opposition, the media, civil society or an individual, the Commission in most instances is proactively investigating the matter.

A recent study revealed that a majority of Kenyan youth would be willing to engage in corrupt deals to secure their interests. From your commission, are there strategies to change this narrative?

Komen Moris, Eldoret

Under Section 11 of EACC, Act the Commission engages in public education to inform the public on dangers of corruption. Towards this end EACC has initiated various programmes that targets the young generation: These include;

• The establishment of Integrity Club in schools, colleges and universities to re-engineer social values, empower the youth to advocate for good governance and cultivate an anti-corruption culture within the country’s citizenry.