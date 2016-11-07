Candidate dies shortly before KSCE exams starts

By NATION TEAM

A candidate at Jomo Kenyatta Boys High School in Nakuru County died in hospital where he was rushed after he fell ill before Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KSCE) examinations started.

The school Principal John Mureithi said the student fell ill Monday morning and was taken to Bahati Sub-County Hospital.

He said the student had a history of hypertension

In Murang’a, police are looking for Kiiru Secondary School principal after he failed to collect examination papers from the county commissioner’s office on Monday morning.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who was in Murang’a, had to intervene and directed the District Education Officer Yatani Faru to collect and deliver the exams to the school.

The principal has been identified as Mr Solomon Mwangi.

In Vihiga, Education Principal Secretary Prof Belio Kipsang witnessed the collection of examination papers by principals at Sabatia Sub County offices in Sabatia, Vihiga County.

The PS also proceeded to various schools where he oversaw the administration of the examinations.

Prof Kipsang said the ministry will ensure the exams go on without any hitch.

Education PS Prof Belio Kipsang at Chavakali High School in Vihiga County where he oversaw the administration of the KCSE exams. PHOTO | DERICK LUVEGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Mombasa, head teachers collected exam papers at the deputy county commissioner’s office at 5.30 am under tight security.

Mvita Deputy County Commissioner Mahmoud Salim and Mombasa deputy OCPD Patrick Njoroge were present as District Education Officer Eunice Mwalaa distributed the papers.

The exercise took place at the Uhuru na Kazi building.

At Aga Khan High School, candidates were thoroughly frisked before entering the exam room.

Kisumu Boys High School candidates frisked before entering examination rooms on November 1, 2016. PHOTO | TONY ONOMDI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Lamu Deputy County Commissioner Mr Stephen Sangolo said enough security personnel had been deployed to all schools in Lamu West and East sub-counties.

He said containers, where the examinations are stored, are under tight security.

At the Uasin-Gishu County headquarters in Eldoret, the exam container was opened at 5am.

Uasin Gishu County Teachers Service Commission Director Beatrice Agala said measures have been put in place to ensure the exercise runs smoothly.