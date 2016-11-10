By STELLA CHERONO

Three candidates are sitting their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations at Kilimani Police Station after they were arrested with guns.

The three, aged 18, 19 and 26, were arrested after police raided their hideout following the arrest of their accomplice.

Two of the suspects are students of Soweto Baptist High School while the other one is a candidate at Kangemi High School.

Police said they are looking for a fourth suspect, also a student, who escaped during the police raid on Wednesday night.

"They had two home-made guns capable of firing, several rolls of bhang, a mobile phone, perfumes and other assorted items," Nairobi County Police Commander, Japheth Koome said.

The suspects were arrested after a victim reported to the police that he had been robbed of his belongings on November, 4, by three men armed with a pistol.

"They robbed him of a Mac Book laptop valued at Sh250,000, a mobile phone worth Sh53,000, a hard drive worth Sh15,000, a pair of black shoes valued at Sh1200 and some assorted clothes," Mr Koome said.

One of the suspect was arrested four days later and the complainant identified the shoes the suspect was wearing as his.

"Police commenced investigations and two other suspects were arrested. They later led police to the people who had sold the items to them and they were found to be students," Mr Koome said.