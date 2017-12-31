Car burnt as St Mary’s Hospital staff accuse 4 of being spies

By JOSEPH OPENDA

More by this Author

By PETER MBURU

More by this Author

There was commotion at St Mary’s Mission Hospital in Gilgil in on Saturday evening when four men were cornered by staff for allegedly spying on the institution.

The four were rescued by police from the hands of angry hospital workers and residents who were baying for their blood.

The hospital Medical Director Dr Peter Lemayan claimed the four had trailed a staff from Nairobi to the hospital.

He said they claimed they had come to visit a patient.

SUSPICION

The hospital’s staff discovered that the name of the patient they wanted to see was not in their record raising suspicion.

A member of staff raised an alarm after the four failed to explain the reason for their visit.

Other staff members responded and attacked the four.

A Toyota Prado vehicle which the four had parked outside the hospital was torched during the incident.

POLICE

“Seeing the danger before them the suspects rushed into the nursing station in search of refuge before the police arrived. However, no patient was injured as we managed to move them to other wards,” said Mr Lemayan.

The four were taken to Gilgil Police Station.

The facility is at the centre of a management tussle piting an American missionary priest Dr William Charles Fryda and a group off catholic nuns, the Assumption Sister of Nairobi.