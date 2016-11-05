Carry your own cross, DP Ruto tells Waiguru over NYS saga

On Thursday, Ms Waiguru appeared before the National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that is investigating the loss of Sh791 million at the NYS.

By GRACE GITAU

By JOHN NGIRACHU

Deputy President William Ruto has told former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru to carry her own cross over the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

Speaking in Tetu, Nyeri County on Saturday, Mr Ruto said: “Mahali ambapo kulitokea wizi kama ile ilitokea NYS ikiongoza na yule madam Waiguru sisi tumesema kulitokea wizi na tumepeleka watu kortini. Wale wako kule ni lazima waajibike because we are an open cabinet lakini sio watu kutuletea ukora (We admit that theft occurred at NYS, a department presided over by Anne Waiguru. We have started prosecuting the suspects and all involved must take responsibility)," he said.

Ms Waiguru asked the PAC members for assurances that it was not pursuing her and was only interested in the truth.

She said, by viewing live broadcasts of the committee's proceedings, she had noticed that some members of the committee asked witnesses leading questions.

For instance, she cited questions put to Ben Gethi and Josephine Kabura, who are listed as beneficiaries of the funds, when they appeared before the committee.

"I seek your assurance before we proceed that this committee is guided by none other than its mandate to seek the truth under the law," she said.

Money meant to facilitate NYS programmes was lost through inappropriate awarding of tenders.

In July this year, the EACC said that it is yet to complete investigations into a set of other contracts at NYS worth more than Sh761 million that are suspected to have been awarded irregularly.