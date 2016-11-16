By STELLA CHERONO

Politicisation of cattle rustling in Kenya has led to an increase in illegal firearms possession among pastoralist communities.

Cattle rustling, according to the Regional Centre on Small Arms (Recsa) has evolved from being a traditional practice to being commercial thus escalating violence.

A research report released by the organisation on Tuesday said commercialisation of the vice has made the pastoralist communities to acquire guns for theft and for protecting their stocks.

“The easy availability of small arms and light weapons continues to escalate armed conflicts, sustain cattle rustling and abet terrorism and other forms of crime in the region,” Recsa Executive Secretary, Theoneste Mutsindashyaka said.

He said the proliferation of small arms had increased in Kenya, leading to increase in organised crime, with 90 per cent of victims being civilians.

“Young men in their 20s are increasingly becoming both victims and perpetrators of gun violence in the country,” he said.

The Annual State of the Nation Security Report to Parliament stated that as at April 2016, there were over 650,000 illegal firearms in circulation in Kenya.

On Tuesday, Deputy President, William Ruto led the country in destroying 5,250 illegal firearms seized from civilians in the country.

“It is important that the Law Enforcement Agencies and the Military are trained in international standards in Physical Security and Stockpile Management,” Mr Mutsindashyaka said.

He said there was need to fast-track the review of legislations on small arms in order to harmonise penalties for offences related to illicit proliferation across the region.

“Firearms marking and electronic record keeping is also key in facilitating identification and tracking of firearms in a timely manner,” he said.

The Kenya National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons is already in the process of marking both state owned and civilian firearms.

All the countries in the region apart from Tanzania and Burundi have already initiated the marking of firearms with an aim of reducing transnational crimes associated with firearms.

Recsa stated in their report; the nexus between illicit small arms proliferation and cattle rustling, that the most widely used illicit weapon was the AK-47.

The organisation had received a funding from African Development Bank (AfDB) to conduct the research, together with two others that touched on poaching and general armed crime.

AfDB Regional Director Gabriel Negatu said the crises in South Sudan, Somalia and other parts of the regions were hindering development.

The launch of the report comes as the country is grappling with violence in Kerio Valley, Laikipia, Samburu, Kisii, Transmara and other parts of the country.

The government recently ordered forceful disarmament in Laikipia and neighbouring counties in a bid to quell insecurity.

In the recent past, clashes between communities from West Pokot and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties has claimed at least 20 lives.