By ABIUD OCHIENG

Central Bank of Kenya says it does not have most of the documents that victims of pyramid schemes are demanding in court.

The more than 26,000 litigants, who alleged to have lost Sh4,152,008,342 to fraudulent firms in 2006, want Central Bank to produce documents they say are critical to their case.

But the bank said it was not a member of the Task Force on Pyramid Schemes and was not the custodian of most of the documents.

The victims have sued Central Bank, which has said it had no role in the pyramid scheme deals.

They claim that their money has, for the past eight years, been held by the bank.

Lawyer Wanyiri Kihoro, for the 26,249 people, said most of the 257 fraudulent outfits were registered within a very short time.

He said government officers neglected their duties and exposed the petitioners to losses, when officials authorised registration of the outfits, which became defunct after perpetrating the fraud.

He said the government had ordered that the monies held in bank accounts, where the victims had deposited it, be transferred to Central Bank.

The case will be heard on December 20.

EXECUTION

The schemes were styled as limited liability companies, trusts, sole partnerships, businesses, welfare association, non-governmental organisations, foundations, ventures, investments, micro-finance groups and savings and credit societies, among others.

With the registration in place, the operators of the funds opened a number of bank accounts under false pretences of paying high returns on deposits made with them.

"They approached the petitioners, who were misled and deposited various sums of money in a number of accounts opened in banks and financial institutions,” Mr Kihoro said.

CBK said that since the court had ordered that the account to operate in the usual manner, as a regulator, it is not privy to and is not in a position to provide the information needed.