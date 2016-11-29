Mr Inyangala threatened that to call mass demonstrations until county assembly Clerk Jacob Ngwele and Speaker Alex Ole Magelo leave office.

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

A fight broke out on Tuesday at City Hall after Kenya County Government Workers Union members decided to bring down a wall put up to deny county staff access to offices claimed by MCAs.

Union members, who had made futile attempts to forcibly occupy the fourth floor, on Tuesday came with tools and started tearing down the barrier before police arrived.

During the one-hour confrontation, union officials exchanged bitter words and insulted the county assembly sergeant-at-arms.

DRILLED HOLE

Feeling overwhelmed, the officer left to get reinforcement from Administration Police officers manning the gates.

Using hammers and other tools, the Nairobi City County staff and union officials managed to drill a small hole through the wall of the locked offices before breaking into song and dance, saying they had won.

But the celebration was short-lived.

The county assembly's sergeant-at-arms drew a pistol and threatened to shoot union members. PHOTO | LILIAN MUTAVI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Within no time, police arrived and ruthlessly roughed them up, prompting those who had blocked the entrance to scream and scamper for safety.

The drama unfolded after the sergeant-at-arms drew his gun, threatening to shoot the union members and officials if they did not leave.

SUPREMACY BATTLE

“Unataka kutupiga risasi na wewe tunafanya kazi pamoja (You want to shoot us and we work together),” posed a shaken union member.

A woman who refused to be named tried to calm down the officer, saying the group did not mean to fight but just wanted to get back their office space.

Members of the county assembly and staff have been fighting over office space for past two weeks, in what seems to be a supremacy battle pitting the county executive against the legislature.

Kenya County Government Workers Union members confront Administration Police officers who were called in to quell a commotion over office space at City Hall. PHOTO | LILIAN MUTAVI | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

After the one-hour commotion, the fewer than 20 union members and workers retreated and decided to leave after more police officers were deployed.

Bernard Inyangala, the chairman if the Kenya County Government Workers Union, urged his members to go back and strategise, saying they would visit City Hall every day until the county workers get their offices back.

Mr Inyangala threatened that to call mass demonstrations until county assembly Clerk Jacob Ngwele and Speaker Alex Ole Magelo leave office.

DREW GUN

“We will call a strike for all workers until the clerk of the county assembly is sacked. They will also bring a petition to the assembly that will see Speaker Alex Ole Magelo impeached,” said Mr Inyangala.

But speaking to journalists, Mr Magelo said his sergeant-at-arms drew the pistol because he was threatened and his tie and shirt were torn by the protesting union members.