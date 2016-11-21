The former Kitui Central MP asked the residents to only listen to aspirants who will base their campaigns on issues.

By BENEDICT MUTUKU

Former Lands Cabinet Secretary Charity Ngilu has urged women in Kitui County to back her governorship bid in next year's General Election.

Addressing residents of Mwingi North during a funds drive in support of Kimangao Parish Catholic Women Association, Mrs Ngilu said she was the best suited to lead the county.

Women in the county, she said, were marginalised and oppressed by Governor Julius Malombe's and Jubilee administration, and vowed to empower them if elected.

“I am the best candidate for this job. I pray for your support so that we can secure this seat to liberate our people, especially the women, from problems," she said.

MUSILA BID

Her calls for support come barely a week after MPs Francis Nyenze (Kitui West) and Charles Nyamai (Kitui Rural) asked Ms Ngilu to drop her governorship bid and seek the Senate seat.

They urged her to support Senator David Musila who is also keen to dethrone Mr Malombe.

But on Sunday, she led a vigorous campaign to woo the residents to back her bid.

Mrs Ngilu, who had earlier in the day attended another harambee at Kyangwithya AIC in Kitui Central, reiterated that she would vie for the county's top job on her National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) party.

Once elected, she said her government would address water and food scarcity through mechanisation.

YOUTH EMPLOYMENT

Youth employment in both formal and informal sectors will also be among her top agenda, she added.

The former Kitui Central MP asked the residents to only listen to aspirants who would base their campaigns on issues and ideas.

“When they come to you they must tell you what services they are going to deliver when you elect them,” she said.

She urged politicians to avoid clashing in church and conduct peaceful campaigns.

EMBRACE PEACE

This was after Mwringi North MP John Munuve and a Wiper parliamentary hopeful John Makau differed sharply after the latter accused the incumbent of betraying the electorate by ditching Wiper for Jubilee.

In a counter attack, Mr Munuve told off Mr Makau, saying he had nothing to offer to the electorate.

Ms Ngilu advised two to avoid squabbles and embrace peaceful vote hunt: