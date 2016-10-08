By GITONGA MARETE

By MOHAMED AHMED

American R&B star Christopher Maurice 'Chris' Brown has just smashed another phone at the luxurious EnglishPoint Marina.

According to an eye witnesses at the hotel, the R&B star had just walked into the lobby and found the receptionist speaking on phone, which he allegedly grabbed and threw it down.

“The receptionist was speaking on phone after she experienced some problems communicating on the fixed line. Brown walked to her and grabbed the phone and checked whether it was on camera mode.

“Despite that the woman was not taking photos, Brown tossed off the phone as he walked away and it fell down and broke,” the witness claims.

On October 3, the R&B star was arrested and booked on an alleged gun charge but the case did not move forward because, according to an entertainment news website, TMZ.com, the District Attorney was "unimpressed with the evidence assembled by cops".

The actions displayed by the musician come a few months after Congolese artiste Koffi Olomide was deported in July after he assaulted one of his dancers on arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The video of the incident, which appeared to show him kicking his female dancer, became viral and Kenyans, through social media Twitter, agitated for his arrest.

Olomide was arrested moments after being interviewed by Citizen TV, and later taken for interrogation before being hounded out of the country. The concert he was due to perform was cancelled.

Soon after his arrival in Kinshasa, DR Congo, he was taken into custody and later charged with assault.