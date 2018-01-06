By MUCHEMI WACHIRA

The saga over the ownership of the multi-billion shillings St Mary’s Mission hospitals has exposed rivalries and divisions within the ranks of the Catholic Church – putting its leadership to test.

For the last two weeks, Kenyans have been treated to unending drama after the High Court allowed the Assumption Sisters of Nairobi (ASN) to take over the management of the hospitals in Nairobi’s Lang’ata’s suburb and Elementaita in Nakuru county.

The court’s ruling came after a 7-year legal tussle between the nuns and a priest, Rev William Charles Fryda, who is also a medical doctor.

EVICTIONS

Forcible evictions during the takeover of the management of the hospital in Lang’ata by the nuns is what has been dominating news. This has seen employees at the sister facility in Elementaita arm themselves to prevent such a takeover.

One would ask: Shouldn’t the Catholic Church, which has the structures to resolve such disputes, settle the row instead of letting the two parties engage in a bare knuckled fight?

Right from the time the dispute started in 2010, the head of the Catholic Church in Kenya, John Cardinal Njue, had offered to mediate and resolve the matter using the Canon Law (church rules).

This did not happen after Dr Fryda accused him of being partisan in the dispute.

And even after being suspended from the priesthood by his Maryknoll Order after refusing to drop the case, Dr Fryda stood his ground.

He vowed not to drop the case but to pursue it to the end. And he even went further to sue Cardinal Njue for allegedly harassing him and putting pressure on him to drop the case against the nuns.

CARDINAL NJUE

The matter in which Cardinal Njue has been sued jointly with Marie Theresa Gachambi, who was then the ASN’s Mother Superior, is still pending in court.

In his affidavits, Dr Fryda claims the Cardinal had called him to a meeting with the nuns when they told him that he was trespassing on the property in Lang’ata, which he claims to have personally bought using donor funds.

This is how the dispute over ownership of the health facilities started. The priest, who is an American, further contends that he came to establish that the nuns had registered Regina Pacis University, a constituent college of Catholic University of Eastern Africa using the hospitals’ property.

This was against the wishes of the donors who gave funds to put up a charitable institution.

Dr Fryda says he came to know that the Cardinal was a director of the private university, which was confirmed by documents filed before the court.

It is at this point that the priest first moved to court accusing the nuns and the head of the Catholic Church in the country of trying to take over St Mary’s Mission Hospital. The nuns also filed a counter suit accusing the priest of harassing them and refusing to account for the donor money he received.

Not even the Marynoll Order could compel the angry priest to drop suits he had filed in court. They suspended him for disobeying his superiors, which they said caused a “public scandal”.

LEGAL OWNERS

The question of who owns the hospitals together with other related assets was the main issues that the Environment and Lands Court at Nakuru dealt with – before ruling on the case.

It is the nuns who are the registered legal owners of all the properties owned by the St Mary Mission Hospitals. Dr Fryda only held the position of medical director and chief medical officer.

According to him, they had agreed that the ASN be registered as owners of the property since as a missionary and a foreigner, he could not legally be allowed to own land in Kenya.

The properties would later be transferred to St Mary’s Mission Hospitals, which he told the court he formed and incorporated as a limited company in 1999 under the ownership of ASN.

Dr Fryda says he singlehandedly raised money from donors for buying two parcels of land in Lang’ata of ten acres each as their idea was to have a hospital in Nairobi. The one in Elementaita was given to him by a Nakuru businessman Joseph Ng’era.

DONORS

Mr Ng’era testified that he did not give his 58-acres of land to ASN but to Dr Fryda. He had earlier allocated the nuns 100 acres in the same area to build their university but he later revoked the donation after they decided to throw Dr Fryda out of the hospital land.

The defendants in their evidence refuted claims by the complainant arguing that they are the ones who raised the money to buy the property and erection of hospital buildings. Dr Fryda was just their employee, they said.

But as Justice Munyao Sila, the Environment and Lands court judge noted in his judgement, Dr Fryda had in his earlier communications before the dispute, made it clear that the land and hospital buildings belonged to ASN.

“He (the plaintiff) had made it clear to donors that the properties were to be under ASN,” the judge observed, adding that the court does not see why the properties should be held in trust for Dr Fryda.

But he noted that most of the money for buying land and putting up the hospital was raised through the personal efforts of the priest. It is him who also over saw all the construction works for the hospitals.

NUNS

He dismissed as “outright lie” claims by the nuns that Dr Fryda was their employee.

“It really doesn’t matter who raised what amount from which donors. What is important for our purposes is that this was not a project where Dr Fryda or ASN solely gave money from their resources,” reads the judgment delivered on September 28, 2017.

For the nuns to establish a private university, the court saw this as going against the charitable purpose for which they had received the funds.

But it ruled that the management of the hospitals be granted to St Mary’s Mission Hospitals Limited company and dismissed assertions by the complainant that the firm is moribund.

Dr Fryda was allowed to continue holding the position of medical director and chief medical officer.

He was, however, directed to hand over title deeds in his possession to the nuns and provide details of all accounts and surrender the same to the company.

His prayers to the court was to give him right to continue operating the hospitals while the defendants wanted him to be permanently restrained from occupying the hospital premises.

COURT

Dr Fryda also wanted the properties to be transferred to a body similar to St Mary’s Mission Hospital Limited to conform to the wishes of donors.

Some of the donors like Ng’era should be made directors, prayers the court declined.

Turning to the church, Justice Sila said it did not do much to ensure the matter is resolved amicably out of court.

There were some efforts made in the initial stages, which he described as not sincere and impartial and that may not have gone far enough to resolve the dispute.

“In my view it was wrong, if not completely misplaced, for the Catholic Church to scandalise and even in my view to destroy somebody’s life for the sole reason that they have opted to pursue their rights in court,” Justice Sila said.

The court expected the case to be settled amicably, given the relationship of the disputing parties and their standing in the Church.