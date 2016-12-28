City Hall stops another building

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

The Nairobi County Government has stopped the construction of yet another building and arrested one person found at the site in Lavington, citing lack of approval documents and a dispute on land ownership.

Governor Evans Kidero ordered the development — on James Gichuru/Kabserian Avenue junction, opposite Muthangari Police Station — stopped and the site closed immediately.

Dr Kidero said the building was being constructed on a disputed land that is purportedly owned by the Koinange family but claimed by a company called Nairobi House and Kiambu Governor William Kabogo.

“We want construction stopped immediately and I have sent a team to arrest those found on site,” read the statement by the governor.

Mr Johnson Kiunjiri Kuria, a machine operator found at the site, was arrested by City Hall officers and booked at Central Police Station.

Dr Kidero said the building also stands on one of the main sewer lines in the city, thus interfering with water supply and sewerage.

He added that the construction had started without approval by the devolved government and therefore did not have proper documentation.

The county also accused the owner of the building under construction of carrying out illegal activities, including excavation without permission from the county.

A site visit by the Nation on Tuesday revealed that heavy machinery at the site had stalled and a perimeter wall had been half-constructed.

City Hall officers had also marked with an ‘X’ another plot across the road, at James Gichuru/Kabserian Avenue junction, which had been fenced off but no construction was ongoing.

Speaking to the Press, the County Secretary, Dr Robert Ayisi, said there were two houses in the area whose construction had not been approved.

He said the county has no idea what was happening or if they belonged to different people or the same person.

Dr Ayisi said county officers had already marked the building with an ‘X’ and stopped the development but the perimeter wall was complete.

“That ‘X’ means that construction is stopped and the development is illegal,” said Dr Ayisi. “Since county officers are on holiday, they will resume with the investigation once the festive season is over.”

“I cannot comment on the ownership since our people marked it for demolition. Since it was not approved by the county, it will take time to find out who owns it.”

On Monday, Dr Kidero stopped the construction of residential houses along Kunde Road in Thompson Estate, Lavington.