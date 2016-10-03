By MAUREEN KAKAH

A renowned Nairobi shoe store has gone to court to challenge a notice to vacate from Uganda House within 60 days for being unfit for dwelling.

African Boot Company Ltd, which has four other businesses at the same premises, claimed a Nairobi court issued the order on August 19 without giving them a fair hearing.

The company claimed they were not given an opportunity to be heard on whether necessary repairs could be made before they are ordered to vacate.

African Boot said it has been operating at the site for the past 39 years and has no alternative place to move to.

The company was charged with failing to comply with the Public Health Act two years ago and was even summoned to provide a summary of the sanitary conditions of the premises.

But no one representing the firm turned up in court on August 19, when a judgement was made in which the magistrate ordered it to vacate the building.