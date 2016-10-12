Civil society protest slow probe on NGO board chair credentials

By COLLINS OMULO

Civil society Tuesday gave a seven-day ultimatum to the anti-graft agency to release findings of investigations into the academic qualifications of NGOs Coordination Board Chairperson Fazul Mahamed.

They have demanded that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO Halakhe Waqo to expedite the findings and recommendations into the authenticity of Mr Mahamed’s degree from Egerton University.

The organisations, under the Civil Society Reference Group umbrella have threatened to take legal and administrative actions against the agency.

They claimed Mr Mahamed was fraudulently recruited into his current position using forged documents and false information and is not fit to hold the position according to principles of transparency, accountability and integrity set out in Article 10 of the Constitution.

“Mr Fazul Mahamed was admitted to Egerton University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, which he later changed to Bachelor of Science, he was discontinued at the beginning of his third year on academic grounds and did not, therefore qualify for the degree award as he claims,” said Churchill Suba, the Civil Society Reference Group convener.

Mr Suba was speaking while presenting the petition at Integrity House.