Speaking at Lofta Resort in Diani, Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya said the economic block was alive.

The cash from the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) is meant to boost the fortunes of the counties.

By DANIEL TSUMA NYASSY

The dormant Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani, an economic bloc bringing together the six Coast counties, has received Sh18 million from a UN body to draw an economic blue print for the region.

The cash from the Food and Agriculture Organisation is meant to boost the fortunes of the counties that face similar challenges, including hunger and poor health services.

SEVERAL PROJECTS

“The input of this cash is a major milestone towards implementing several projects of the Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani (JKP), which have been pending. We wish to thank the donor, FAO,” said Mr Mvurya.

Only two governors, Mr Mvurya and his Taita Taveta counterpart John Mruttu, and JKP Secretariat Officer William Kingi attended the ceremony.

Mr Mvurya downplayed the absence of the other four governors – Hassan Ali Joho (Mombasa), Amason Jefa Kingi of Kilifi, Issah Timamy of Lamu and Husseid Dado of Tana River – saying they had all sent representatives.

ECD POLICY

“For three months, we have had close engagements with FAO resulting in this important result of Sh18 million funding. The cash will be used to develop an economic blueprint for all the six counties which will be rolled out within the first week of January next year,” he said.

Mr Mvurya said the sectors earmarked for development include agriculture, livestock and fisheries, adding that others would be developed at a later date in collaboration with other partners.

“Our other others sectors such as Tourism and Health have been meeting actively to develop the Early Childhood Education (ECD) policy and Tourism legislation,” said Mr Mvurua.

JKP ALIVE

Governor Mruttu, who is the chairman of the organisation, said the dream of the JKP was alive and determined to improve the economic potential of the region.

“All the six coast counties are facing common problems such as nutritional issues and gender matters which will be given priority and highlighted in our future endeavours”, he said.